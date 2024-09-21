If You Want To Know If You're At A Great Restaurant, Order The Chicken

People obviously go to steakhouses for the steak, but the rest of the menu often gets overlooked. That's a shame because if the restaurant is worth its salt, it likely serves other great dishes too. Food Republic spoke with Jonathan Bautista, Executive Chef at Ember & Rye in Carlsbad at Park Hyatt Aviara, and he emphatically agrees. According to him, you absolutely should explore what a chophouse has to offer aside from its filet mignon and prime rib.

Bautista advised that "[a] good steakhouse excels at everything, not just steak." One item that's often ignored is the chicken, but that's a mistake because you might be missing out on something fantastic. As Bautista explained, "I also judge a restaurant by their chicken dish — if they put effort into making it exceptional, it says a lot about the establishment."

This actually goes against the theory that professional chefs rarely order chicken at a restaurant. Reasons for their poultry avoidance can include its high markup, knowing they can make it themselves, and the assumption that it will be boring. Anthony Bourdain recommended pork over chicken at restaurants for similar reasons, along with dismissing it as something for people who are indecisive. However, when the ingredient is treated with respect and cooked with pride, a truly exceptional chicken dish is possible — yes, even at a steakhouse, or rather, at any steakhouse that's worth its salt.