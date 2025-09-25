The '70s Burger Restaurant Chain That's Still Hanging On With A Few Locations

Make no mistake, it's a considerable feat when a restaurant chain can stay in business for over 50 years. For example, while the vintage Pittsburgh-based burger joint Winky's Hamburgers declared bankruptcy in 1982 and went kaput soon after, the vintage 1950s burger chain Henry's Hamburgers has managed to keep just one location open in Michigan.

Meanwhile, the Midwest-based restaurant chain Max & Erma's is still hanging in there with just seven locations. Those seven include one in Michigan, one in Indiana, three in its home state of Ohio, and two in Pennsylvania. Of these, five are standalone restaurants, and two exist within the confines of an airport.

Throughout the early 2010s, Max & Erma's underwent a series of adjustments that reduced this once-thriving restaurant chain of over 100 locations, many of them franchised, to a mere handful. Indeed, within a period of just six years, from 2010 to 2016, ownership of the chain changed hands twice (its current owner is Glacier Restaurant Group), while restaurants continued to close in the years that followed, with some locations holding liquidation auctions to sell off their contents.