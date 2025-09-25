We Asked A Pro Baker What Pans Are Worth Buying And Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If your bakes aren't turning out exactly like you'd hoped, you might be making one (or more) of these 13 mistakes. Or maybe you aren't sifting dry ingredients like you should (Duff Goldman says that's a huge no-no). But if you're not making any ingredient, prep, or mixing mistakes, it could also be an issue with the pans you're using. According to pro baker Kat Buckley of The Baking Explorer, your pans matter more than you might think.

"It is worth investing in good quality heavy gauge tins," she told Food Republic, because "they will last longer and you'll enjoy using them again and again." She even came with brand recommendations, including PME, Nordic Ware (which sells a basic 8" round cake pan for a reasonable price), Wilton, and Silverware; these are all what Buckley deems "great quality."

If none of those brands has what you're looking for, Buckley suggested you at least opt for pans that are made of anodized aluminum, because that material best distributes even heat throughout the bake, so you can count on them for consistent results. "I recommend choosing tins in a lighter metal colour, as dark pans can cause over-cooking of your bakes," she added.