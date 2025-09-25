Elevate Your Favorite Pillsbury Halloween Shape Cookies With This Layering Trick

Love getting into the Halloween spirit? We've got a clever and dangerously sweet way to dress up those festive cookies. Try a hack that turns Pillsbury's Halloween Shape Sugar Cookies into a double-decker treat. It simply involves layering them on top of another cookie dough flavor before baking.

Start with any refrigerated ready-to-bake Pillsbury dough as your base. There's plenty to choose from, including chocolate chip, Reese's, birthday cake, or even pumpkin with cream cheese chips for extra autumn vibes. Refrigerated dough works better than frozen since the doughs meld more easily. Roll the base into rounds, and if you're feeling extra festive, coat them in Halloween-colored sprinkles for added crunch and color. Line a baking sheet with parchment, place cookies two or three inches apart, and follow the preheating instructions on the package.

Now it's time to add that holiday magic. Pillsbury's Halloween lineup includes pumpkins, ghosts, sugar skulls, and spooky cats. Pick your favorite design or go full monster mashup and use them all. Gently press one themed cookie into the center of each base cookie, just enough so the two layers stick. Bake for 15 to 19 minutes, then let cool for a few minutes before transferring. The result is a tray of cookies that look like they came straight from Instagram!