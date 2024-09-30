Toss Leftover Candy Corn Into Cookie Dough For An Extra-Sweet Bake

Candy corn is kernel-shaped, charmingly sweet, and has a thick, smooth texture. Each of these may be reasons why some like or dislike this divisive confection. Regardless of your preferences for this controversial Halloween-time treat, it makes a fabulous addition to autumn baking. So, instead of letting your leftover candy corn go stale, put it to use by tossing it into cookie dough for an extra-sweet bake. But before throwing globs of candy corn into every cookie you make, consider the flavor profile of this triangular treat. You might be surprised to find out the official flavors of candy corn are pretty fancy; according to spokespeople at Jelly Belly, candy corn's flavors are "creamy fondant, rich marshmallow, and warm vanilla notes" (per Thrillist).

Pour a cup of candy corn into your go-to chocolate chip or oatmeal cookie dough for a holiday twist on the classic cookie. Incorporate crunchy items like cornflakes or other candy, like milk chocolate pumpkin pie M&Ms, with it for added complexity. This way, your cookies are brimming with different elements, like the creamy fondant flavor of the candy corn and the texture of the cereal or oatmeal. Or, swap out the traditional semi-sweet chocolate chips in your cookies with white chocolate chips and candy corn. Since white chocolate features notes of vanilla and milk, similar to that of candy corn, together they pack a big punch of complementary flavors when folded into one cookie.