Reuse Empty Milk Jugs As Must-Have Garden Tools

You don't need a lot of expensive tools and equipment to start gardening; you can absolutely get by on a budget, using items you already have. Take, for example, coffee grounds, which can be reused three different ways to liven up your garden, or that five-gallon bucket you've got lying around your garage; repurpose it to grow hassle-free cucumbers. Another great item that many people have in their homes is an empty plastic milk jug, which, according to Megan Brame, gardening writer, host of "The History of Plants" podcast, and the creator of the Plantrums YouTube channel, is more versatile than you might think.

For example, they can be used as germination containers. "The semi-opaque material of a gallon milk container is excellent for diffusing the light [that] fragile seedlings need," Brame explained to Food Republic, "so that they're less prone to scorching." At the same time, it also allows for sunlight to penetrate, unlike coffee canisters and other completely opaque household items, and then traps the heat from the light, like a greenhouse.

They're also handy once your seedlings have been planted by using them as cloches against chillier temperatures. "Cutting a gallon milk jug in half makes an excellent makeshift cloche for vulnerable seedlings or plants that need some cold protection during the night, like peppers," Brame said. You can also carefully cut off the bottom to use nearly the entire jug, so there's more room for larger plants, too.