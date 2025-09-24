7 Creative Ways To Use That Bag Of Coleslaw Mix
A typical bag of coleslaw mix often features finely shredded green or purple cabbage (sometimes a blend of both) and carrots. Texturally speaking, this combination is hearty, crunchy, and perfect for taking on loads of creamy dressings since it doesn't wilt or get soggy quickly. While making a creamy, homestyle coleslaw recipe loaded with mayo is probably the most common way people use this mixture of veggies, it's not the only choice. After all, there are many viable recipes out there that use cabbage to create a one-of-a-kind dish.
When cooked, cabbage is a powerhouse of buttery, yet sweet flavor, and raw, it has a peppery, earthy finish that can take on whatever yummy dressings or seasonings you have on hand. The next time you have a bag hanging around the fridge, or just some extra leftovers, consider one of these seven fun, innovative alternatives. This way, you can make something new from the cabbage mix (without wasting food) that's also incredibly delicious.
Give your tacos a texture boost
Have an extra bit of slaw at the end of the bag? Squeeze in a bit of lime juice, whatever spices you love, and salt, then use this blend to top off your favorite tacos. The bright, acidic, crunchy nature of this type of slaw gives all kinds of tacos a much-needed freshness.
Let the coleslaw help make sauerkraut
Instead of tossing the leftover slaw mix, use the cabbage-based bag to make homemade sauerkraut. All you need is time, salt, and the cabbage mix to make a fresh batch that tastes somewhat pickled, perfect for digging into by the spoonful or topping your favorite dish.
Put some crunch in your chicken salad
Want a little extra texture and crunch in your big batch of chicken or tuna salad? Stir in a bit of coleslaw, where the little slivers of cabbage provide a heartier crunch into the lush salad that's sure to wow your taste buds.
Try this viral coleslaw-inspired recipe
Cook coleslaw down to make the viral deconstructed egg roll in a bowl recipe, which features all of the yummy, savory, and salty flavors of egg rolls in an easy one-pot meal. Better yet, the cabbage in the slaw mix is ideal for adding the signature flavors featured in the typical Chinese appetizer.
Pile the coleslaw on a burger
Instead of the classic pulled pork and coleslaw combo, mound this blend high on savory, smoky burgers. Before topping, mix your favorite coleslaw dressing into the bagged cabbage to create a cool, creamy combination that provides a burst of freshness to the meaty patty.
Make a crispy, fried creation
If you've ever tried a potato pancake that has a deliciously crunchy, fried exterior, then you may want to use your leftover slaw mix to make cabbage fritters. Since the cabbage in the slaw mix is already shredded, it's perfect for combining with eggs and spices, then frying to make a tasty fritter perfect for dipping into a classic homemade garlic aioli.
Toss some into your next pasta salad
Pasta salad often features soft noodles, cheeses, meats, and veggies coated in a delicious dressing. Bump up the bite and incorporate a crunch into pasta salad by stirring in a bit of the cabbage mix. The dressing will help coat the cabbage, softening it slightly while creating a delectable taste.