Only One New Jersey Restaurant Made The New York Times 2025 Top 50

The New York Times picking a strip-mall, casual-dining Indian joint for its 2025 top 50 restaurants in America might not have been on our bingo card for the year, but it certainly was on the bingo card for anyone who has actually eaten there. Indeed, the eatery, which is owned by husband and wife duo Hema Singh and Jimmy Poonawalla, currently holds a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Yelp, and a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Google. People rave about the authenticity of the food, including its chaat (of which there are 20 varieties), golgappa, which is a famous street food in Delhi, and chole bhature, one of seven snacks listed on the menu.

Chatpati Delhi's menu is expansive, filling two pages with three columns each, and covering everything from biryani, to thalis, to curries (which are very different from the Japanese versions), to lassis. Further, the restaurant's presentation of its meals is thoughtfully arranged, and despite its strip-mall digs, it has a busy, yet welcoming interior.

But of course, there are two parts to any restaurant: Back of house, which makes the food, and front of house, which serves it. And in the case of Chatpati Delhi, the service also shines, with words like "attentive" and "friendly" repeated again and again in reviews.