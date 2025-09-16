5 Must-Have Halloween Candy Variety Packs For 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We're officially over the hump of Labor Day, which means Spooky Season is in full swing. But luckily, you still have some time to prepare for Halloween. If you have ever waited until the week of the holiday to purchase candy to pass out to trick-or-treaters, then you know it's a bad idea (and made even worse this year because candy prices could skyrocket the longer you delay). What awaits you is a barren wasteland of empty shelves. So avoid that tale of woe and consider instead purchasing one of these five must-have 2025 Halloween candy variety packs well ahead of the big day (or rather, night).

We've got a little something for everyone (though we can't bring back these beloved old-schools candies from the '90s), including classic favorites from big names in the confectionery arts and new, allergy-friendly packs that are as inclusive as they are tasty. The only issue we can foresee is that you will become one of the favorite houses on the trick-or-treaters' route, so be sure to stock up on treats — because running out of candy would be akin to a dastardly trick on Halloween.