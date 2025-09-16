5 Must-Have Halloween Candy Variety Packs For 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We're officially over the hump of Labor Day, which means Spooky Season is in full swing. But luckily, you still have some time to prepare for Halloween. If you have ever waited until the week of the holiday to purchase candy to pass out to trick-or-treaters, then you know it's a bad idea (and made even worse this year because candy prices could skyrocket the longer you delay). What awaits you is a barren wasteland of empty shelves. So avoid that tale of woe and consider instead purchasing one of these five must-have 2025 Halloween candy variety packs well ahead of the big day (or rather, night).
We've got a little something for everyone (though we can't bring back these beloved old-schools candies from the '90s), including classic favorites from big names in the confectionery arts and new, allergy-friendly packs that are as inclusive as they are tasty. The only issue we can foresee is that you will become one of the favorite houses on the trick-or-treaters' route, so be sure to stock up on treats — because running out of candy would be akin to a dastardly trick on Halloween.
Sour Patch Kids Monster Heads, $10
The Sour Patch Kids Monster Heads are not only oversized, their bodies are multi-colored, making it tough to decide which part to eat first — the heads, or everything from the neck down. Each of the three colors corresponds to a flavor — watermelon, black raspberry, and orange (the sour aspect is likely made from a specific acid combo) — and they come in individually wrapped packs.
KitKat Counts and Reese's Bats, $19.55
No character is as evocative of Halloween as the vampire, and Hershey is putting him in kids' candy bags in the form of KitKat Counts and Reese's Bats. The friendly-looking vampire KitKat bars come individually wrapped and feature a smiling count, albeit still with fangs, and the Reese's come in the shape of the winged being he famously turns into.
YumEarth Organics Halloween Candies Variety Bag, $24.99
As perfect for your kids to pass out at school as they are for you to give away at your front door, the YumEarth Organics Halloween Candies Variety Bag comes with individually wrapped packs of three favorites: Lollipops, Gummy Fruits, and Giggles. What's more, they are allergy-friendly for the nine most common food allergens, including gluten, dairy, and peanuts.
Hershey's Assorted Flavored Candy Variety Pack, $23.98
Another classic candy pack, Hershey's Miniatures Assorted Flavored Halloween Candy Variety Pack, features the best of chocolate. Included in each bag are Hershey's chocolate bars, KitKats, Reese's cups, Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme, and Milk Duds, all in mini-sizes that are sure to be among the highlights of your trick-or-treaters' hauls.
Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats, $22.99
Available only at Costco, the Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats come in a nearly six-pound bag and are perfect for the non-chocolate-loving crowd. Filling out this huge variety pack are over a dozen different candy varieties, including Twizzlers, Haribo Gummy Bears, Skittles, Starburst, Lifesaver Gummies, Jolly Rancher Chews and Sticks, and Albanese Gummy Bears, plus so much more.