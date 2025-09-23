Are Quail Eggs A Good Substitute For Chicken Eggs?

Do you have quail eggs sitting in your kitchen but aren't quite sure how to use them? Or are you considering raising quail instead of chickens for a steady egg supply? The good news is you can cook and eat quail eggs just like chicken eggs. But to find out whether they truly work as a substitute, we spoke exclusively with Lindsey Chastain, founder of The Waddle and Cluck.

As an expert in homesteading, recipes, and slow living, Chastain knows her way around both raising animals and cooking with their eggs. She confirms that quail eggs can stand in for chicken eggs in most recipes, but with a few caveats — and a little more work. As she shares, "Quail eggs are much smaller than chicken eggs. They are harder to crack, so a good pair of quail scissors is highly recommended." And because of that size difference, she explains, "You do need 4–5 quail eggs to even out to one chicken egg."

Nutritionally, the two eggs are more alike than different. As Chastain notes, "Their nutritional profile is pretty similar, but gram for gram, quail eggs have a little bit more protein, fat, and some vitamins than chicken eggs." Taste-wise, they're nearly identical, though the higher yolk-to-white ratio gives quail eggs a richer flavor and creamier texture. In stores, quail eggs are pricier and harder to come by. But for homesteaders, Chastain shares a major perk: "Quail take up way less space than chickens and lay more eggs per year."