Are Quail Eggs A Good Substitute For Chicken Eggs?
Do you have quail eggs sitting in your kitchen but aren't quite sure how to use them? Or are you considering raising quail instead of chickens for a steady egg supply? The good news is you can cook and eat quail eggs just like chicken eggs. But to find out whether they truly work as a substitute, we spoke exclusively with Lindsey Chastain, founder of The Waddle and Cluck.
As an expert in homesteading, recipes, and slow living, Chastain knows her way around both raising animals and cooking with their eggs. She confirms that quail eggs can stand in for chicken eggs in most recipes, but with a few caveats — and a little more work. As she shares, "Quail eggs are much smaller than chicken eggs. They are harder to crack, so a good pair of quail scissors is highly recommended." And because of that size difference, she explains, "You do need 4–5 quail eggs to even out to one chicken egg."
Nutritionally, the two eggs are more alike than different. As Chastain notes, "Their nutritional profile is pretty similar, but gram for gram, quail eggs have a little bit more protein, fat, and some vitamins than chicken eggs." Taste-wise, they're nearly identical, though the higher yolk-to-white ratio gives quail eggs a richer flavor and creamier texture. In stores, quail eggs are pricier and harder to come by. But for homesteaders, Chastain shares a major perk: "Quail take up way less space than chickens and lay more eggs per year."
The best and worst recipes to substitute quail eggs
Swapping chicken eggs for quail eggs isn't always ideal, and Lindsey Chastain warns against using them in standard breakfast staples like scrambled eggs, omelets, or quiches. "You just need too many to make up the difference," she explains. And if you're the type who prefers an egg-white-only scramble, yolk-heavy quail eggs won't do you any favors.
Luckily, almost everything else is fair game. As Chastain notes, "Using quail eggs instead of chicken eggs when you want a creamier outcome, like in sauces, is a great option." Hard-boiled quail eggs also elevate salads and stir-fries, adding protein, healthy fats, and a pop of flavor. This asparagus and almond salad with spiced quail egg is the perfect example. And for less common swaps, Chastain tells us, "Pickled quail eggs taste wonderful and pickle up a lot faster than chicken eggs. I also prefer quail eggs for homemade mayo."
Quail eggs get bonus points for presentation, adding an unexpected, gourmet flair. They look striking on tuna tartare, sliders, or canapés, and deviled quail eggs make for adorable appetizers. For even more bite-sized starters, try frying a batch of crab scotch quail eggs. Finally, Chastain raves about their performance in baked goods. Think muffins, biscuits, and brownies... oh my! Just remember the math works out to about 4–5 quail eggs for every chicken egg, so gauge whether all that cracking is worth it. For recipes heavy on egg whites, like meringue, sticking with larger chicken eggs may make more sense.