The Barbecue Sauce Bobby Flay Always Keeps In His Pantry

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is well known for his prowess behind the grill. Over the years, the Food Network star has cemented his status as the reigning burger king, showcasing his grilling skills on a variety of barbecue-related cooking shows, from "BBQ Brawl" to "Grill It! with Bobby Flay." Time and time again, viewers have watched the restaurateur slather his ribs, pork, chicken, and the like in sweet and spicy sauces and smoky spice rubs in true artistic fashion.

However, what some may be surprised to learn is that the chef's secret ingredient for whipping up the perfect barbecue isn't actually homemade. According to Flay, store-bought barbecue sauce can elevate grilled foods like any made from scratch. That's right; the bottled stuff will do just fine, so long as you use his personal favorite — a store-bought spread called Bone Suckin' Sauce, which he always keeps stocked in his pantry at the ready.

During a 2022 video, which Flay posted on Instagram in collaboration with grocery delivery service Misfits Market, the chef gave a tour of his home pantry, noting that he likes to "always have barbecue sauce ready to go just in case," and apparently, he's especially a fan of the spicier varieties.