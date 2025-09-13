Here's What 'Aldi' Actually Means

Trying to guess where the name Aldi came from would probably make for a fun parlor game. The four simple capital letters in the logo might make you wonder if it was an acronym of some sort, the meaning of the letters long forgotten, just as they were with IBM, formerly known as International Business Machines. If someone clued you in to the fact that the business was built by two brothers, you might wonder if it was a portmanteau formed from their first names, but the names Karl and Theo just don't match up.

You could go in search of a German dictionary — the company did start in Germany — looking for the meaning of the word "aldi," but you'd come up empty. Ready to give up? The name is a shortened form of the business's original name, Albrecht Diskont; Albrecht was the brothers' last name, and diskont (discount in English), to demonstrate the family's early commitment to low prices.

Ironically, the decision to give the company a unified brand name came in 1962, just as the brothers agreed to amicably split the company into two separate entities — Aldi Nord and Aldi Sud — after a dispute over whether or not to sell cigarettes. The brothers split Germany in half, with Theo taking control over the northern part of the country, and Karl taking over the southern. Eventually, both companies expanded globally. Aldi Sud operates all of the Aldi brand stores in the United States, along with stores in Australia, China, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and, through its Austrian subsidiary Hofer AG, some European countries. Aldi Nord operates largely in Europe and, it might surprise you to learn, is the owner of Trader Joe's.