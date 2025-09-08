This Is The Only Way To Use Coupons At Aldi
Aldi has built a reputation for customers being able to fill their shopping carts without breaking the bank — just look at these seven Aldi canned foods that are less than $1. But because of its business model, where it negotiates the best prices possible on its few name-brand products, the grocery store chain doesn't accept regular manufacturer's coupons. However, Aldi never says never when it comes to these types of savings, so if you were looking for a little extra relief on your grocery bill, you can use coupons at Aldi, so long as they are issued by Aldi.
That's right: Aldi issues coupons every now and then (in contrast with Trader Joe's, which never offers discounts), typically to celebrate a new store grand opening or to offer a discount before holiday grocery shopping — I've received them before Labor Day, as well as before Thanksgiving and Christmas in the past. If you are a chosen one who receives a coupon, it'll likely arrive in your mailbox, connected to a flyer (they can occasionally be found in stores, too). The coupons might give you $5 off a purchase of $25, $10 off a purchase of $40, or something similar.
Of course, since it's a physical coupon, you'll have to actually clip it and bring it with you to the store to use when making your purchase. Also, if you find one but it's expired, please don't try to use it anyway. It is company policy not to accept coupons past their expiration date.
Most digital Aldi coupons aren't real (but one type is)
Aldi keeps things old-school; it never issues digital coupons, only physical ones. So if you were scrolling through social media, and you came across an image that purported to be an Aldi coupon, no matter how real it might look (one particularly mean and realistic one that circulated years ago was for $75 off an $80 order), you're unfortunately bound for disappointment the next time you do your grocery shopping with that printout in hand. If you're not sure if the coupon you're looking at is a fake, you can get in touch with Aldi's customer service and they'll help you discern.
However, if you use Instacart to do your Aldi shopping (Aldi has partnered with the grocery delivery service since 2017), you may occasionally get a notification for a coupon code or just an automatic amount off your Aldi order — and that is legit. It's the same, too, with DoorDash, which Aldi has partnered with since 2023, where you might receive a notification on your phone or an in-app notice that it's offering a coupon code or specific amount off a minimum order. However, it's important to note that the discount comes from Instacart or DoorDash, not Aldi, so asking about it in stores won't net you cheaper groceries.