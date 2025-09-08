This Is The Only Way To Use Coupons At Aldi

Aldi has built a reputation for customers being able to fill their shopping carts without breaking the bank — just look at these seven Aldi canned foods that are less than $1. But because of its business model, where it negotiates the best prices possible on its few name-brand products, the grocery store chain doesn't accept regular manufacturer's coupons. However, Aldi never says never when it comes to these types of savings, so if you were looking for a little extra relief on your grocery bill, you can use coupons at Aldi, so long as they are issued by Aldi.

That's right: Aldi issues coupons every now and then (in contrast with Trader Joe's, which never offers discounts), typically to celebrate a new store grand opening or to offer a discount before holiday grocery shopping — I've received them before Labor Day, as well as before Thanksgiving and Christmas in the past. If you are a chosen one who receives a coupon, it'll likely arrive in your mailbox, connected to a flyer (they can occasionally be found in stores, too). The coupons might give you $5 off a purchase of $25, $10 off a purchase of $40, or something similar.

Of course, since it's a physical coupon, you'll have to actually clip it and bring it with you to the store to use when making your purchase. Also, if you find one but it's expired, please don't try to use it anyway. It is company policy not to accept coupons past their expiration date.