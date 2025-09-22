The Neutral Backsplash Color That's Nearly A Thing Of The Past

If you walk into a kitchen built 15 to 20 years ago, you'll likely see the design fingerprint of the era — dark, dramatic backsplashes in shades of brown. At the time, those rich tones conveyed sophistication, but a decade later, they read very differently. Food Republic reached out to an expert in the field, Terri Brien, principal designer and owner of Terri Brien Interiors to shed some light on the topic. "Brown backsplashes were everywhere around the early to mid-2010s," she notes. "Think Emperador Dark brown marble, lots of warm chocolates, sometimes paired with multi-colored glass and stone mosaics." For a while, these rich shades projected sophistication, but as design preferences shifted, their presence became a liability.

"Over time, homeowners and designers started wanting a more light and airy feel of openness in their kitchens," Brien explains exclusively to Food Republic. "High-contrast backsplashes started feeling heavy, visually closing in spaces rather than expanding them." That desire for openness coincided with a broader move toward minimalism, cleaner lines, and lighter palettes. Trends tracked by the National Kitchen & Bath Association support this shift, noting a clear preference for whites and soft neutrals in recent years.

According to Brien, "The move toward whites, grays, softer tones was really the pendulum swinging back, visually lightening homes, making kitchens feel cleaner and more modern." What was once a defining feature is now a retro kitchen design that feels like a relic of a bygone era.