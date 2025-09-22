The Frozen Garlic Bread That Should Stay Out Of Your Shopping Cart

When the craving hits, there are tons of delicious frozen garlic breads out there to buy. In fact, we've tasted and ranked frozen garlic bread from worst to best, taking the legwork out of it for hungry readers who just want to know what to grab (and what to avoid). At the bottom of the list — the worst frozen garlic bread we tried by far — was the 365 Garlic Texas Toast by Whole Foods Market.

Our taster founder that it wasn't worth the price you pay, considering Whole Foods is a higher-end grocery store with a higher price point to match. Straight out of the box, the bread is high quality, but that's about where the good things end. When you bite into garlic toast, you're expecting a hit of that intensely garlicky, buttery flavor, right? With this garlic Texas toast, you're really just getting a bare waft of garlic and the faintest spread of butter.

According to the ingredient list, it has real butter, minced garlic, and several dried herbs like parsley, oregano, and basil. But those flavors don't really come through, either. The butter and garlic are closer to the middle and end of the ingredient list, so it's possible that there just isn't a lot of either. Ultimately, it's a disappointing experience all around.