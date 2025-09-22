The High-Quality Costco Treat Reddit Touts As The Best Deal Outside Of The Food Court

Whether the conversation's about giant buckets of honey or must-have snacks to keep buying, Reddit has never had a shortage of praise for Costco. But while the food court remains the absolute king of the bulk-store's food offerings, one treat unites the social media platform thanks to its sheer deliciousness: macarons.

Though often confused, there's a world of difference between macarons and macaroons. Between the almond-flour cookies and the creamy centers, Costco macarons are so delicious that some Redditors just "gotta walk right by" lest they end up devouring the whole box in a single sitting. This is only made more difficult by the price, as another Redditor pointed out that a similar amount of cookies at a confectionery would cost around $72 rather than Costco's $11.99. Other commenters lauded the fact that they're refrigerated, not frozen, making it more convenient to grab one as you walk by rather than plan for them to thaw first.

Plus, there's no shortage of flavors either. Costco often sells them in variety packs, including everything from pistachio to caramel to lemon. Holiday versions abound, and some particularly savvy Reddit shoppers even wait until after Valentine's Day to buy discount boxes. Between the sheer quality, amazing standard price, and the potential to buy them even cheaper, Reddit concludes that Costco macarons are easily one of the best deals outside the food court.