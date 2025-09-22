The High-Quality Costco Treat Reddit Touts As The Best Deal Outside Of The Food Court
Whether the conversation's about giant buckets of honey or must-have snacks to keep buying, Reddit has never had a shortage of praise for Costco. But while the food court remains the absolute king of the bulk-store's food offerings, one treat unites the social media platform thanks to its sheer deliciousness: macarons.
Though often confused, there's a world of difference between macarons and macaroons. Between the almond-flour cookies and the creamy centers, Costco macarons are so delicious that some Redditors just "gotta walk right by" lest they end up devouring the whole box in a single sitting. This is only made more difficult by the price, as another Redditor pointed out that a similar amount of cookies at a confectionery would cost around $72 rather than Costco's $11.99. Other commenters lauded the fact that they're refrigerated, not frozen, making it more convenient to grab one as you walk by rather than plan for them to thaw first.
Plus, there's no shortage of flavors either. Costco often sells them in variety packs, including everything from pistachio to caramel to lemon. Holiday versions abound, and some particularly savvy Reddit shoppers even wait until after Valentine's Day to buy discount boxes. Between the sheer quality, amazing standard price, and the potential to buy them even cheaper, Reddit concludes that Costco macarons are easily one of the best deals outside the food court.
More about Costco macarons
Given the incredible difference in prices between a bakery and Costco, it's understandable to question the quality of its macarons. However, like most of its products, Costco outsources to high-quality producers to guarantee that its bulk deals don't mean bulk item flavor.
Le Chic Patisserie makes macarons for both Costco and its own website. Founded in 2012, it brings classic French recipes to America, whether it's Reddit's favorite deal or a pillowy brioche. Even if you don't have a Costco membership or convenient access to a store, its website has plenty of bundle options to choose from so you can try this famous dessert for yourself. Its parent company, Overseas Food Trading Ltd., has over 40 years of experience importing and exporting European food products, but Le Chic represented a new way to get desserts directly to American consumers.
If Le Chic's recipes aren't your style and you don't mind them not being Reddit-approved, you can try Tipiak's for some made-in-France treats. From almond white chocolate to red velvet, these packs have a ton of variety, with only some overlap with Le Chic's flavors. It even uses Kosher-certified dairy products, all but guaranteeing a high-quality alternative. Plus, Tipiak is a conglomeration of two different companies founded in the 19th century, Groult and Billard, so you get over a century of experience with every product.