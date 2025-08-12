Reddit Can't Believe The Price Of Costco's Giant Buckets Of Honey
Real, decent-quality honey is never cheap when you factor in the time it takes for bees to make it, along with pasteurization and bottling. However, Reddit is in awe over the price of Costco's 60-pound bucket of pure, light amber honey, available for only $114.99.
At less than $2 a pound, many Redditors question whether it's real honey or, at the very least, mixed with additives. This skepticism is understandable, as one commenter calculated what the cost would be in their area of Ontario, coming to about $536 CAD (or nearly $390 USD). However, another commenter pointed out that the Sioux Honey Co-op packages the product from over 200 independent beekeepers, creating a blend of flavors from the U.S., Canada, and India. And as one Redditor reminded others, honey does not spoil, so as long as you know how to handle crystallized honey, you would essentially be set for life. Though prices may vary by location, even a $100 increase would still make this a great deal.
Still, some Redditors remain unsure whether the manufacturer could be mislabeling this famous honey bucket. While that may be a risk when buying from other retailers, Costco enforces a pretty strict auditing policy for all its suppliers. Every 90 days, an unannounced auditor visits the supplier to inspect quality, so despite the unbelievable price, many Redditors are already imagining all the ways they would use 60 pounds of honey to fulfill their cooking dreams.
How Redditors would use this giant bucket of honey
There are likely countless ways you have never thought to cook with honey, and with so much of it, you would need every last one. While some commenters daydream about plunging their hands straight into the bucket and feeling the sugary goo, others take a more practical approach.
Brewing mead seems to be the most popular suggestion. For those unfamiliar, mead is a fermented honey-based alcohol ranging anywhere from 6% to 20% ABV. The general consensus is to use about 2 to 4 pounds of honey per gallon of water, with the exact amount depending on the desired sweetness of the final product.
Other Redditors suggested opening a Middle Eastern bakery — where you could produce a few hundred pounds of baklava — crafting "600 peanut butter and honey sandwiches," or making seemingly endless cups of tea. Still others leaned into a more unique idea: taking a full-on honey bath. Whether for cooking or cosmetics, 60 pounds of honey could satisfy the average person's sweet tooth for years, and at only $114.99, it may be one of the best deals Costco has ever offered.