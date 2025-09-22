The Once-Popular Chain Restaurant That Has Frozen Appetizers At Dollar Tree

If you've ever been blessed by the presence of a TGI Fridays, then you know firsthand how iconic the appetizers were. The casual dining chain offered everything from gorgeous cheese pulls on a fried mozzarella stick to a decadent bite of spicy jalapeno coated in cream cheese and a crunchy breading. If you want that nostalgic taste from home, the ironic place you can find these appetizers – Dollar Tree. Aficionados everywhere can source their favorite jalapeno poppers and creamy spinach artichoke and cheese dip from the frozen section at Dollar Tree.

TGI Fridays chain was known for offering "happy hour" where you could score some of these yummy apps and an affordable alcoholic beverage, too. However, as time went on, the chain created a new revised appetizer menu that doesn't feature a lot of the classics that diners loved, like the cheddar and bacon-loaded potato skins that literally led people to wonder if TGI Fridays invented the potato skin. The also abandoned the iconic rectangular-shaped mozz sticks, rich spinach artichoke dip, and complementary cream cheese-stuffed jalapeno poppers.