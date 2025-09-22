The Once-Popular Chain Restaurant That Has Frozen Appetizers At Dollar Tree
If you've ever been blessed by the presence of a TGI Fridays, then you know firsthand how iconic the appetizers were. The casual dining chain offered everything from gorgeous cheese pulls on a fried mozzarella stick to a decadent bite of spicy jalapeno coated in cream cheese and a crunchy breading. If you want that nostalgic taste from home, the ironic place you can find these appetizers – Dollar Tree. Aficionados everywhere can source their favorite jalapeno poppers and creamy spinach artichoke and cheese dip from the frozen section at Dollar Tree.
TGI Fridays chain was known for offering "happy hour" where you could score some of these yummy apps and an affordable alcoholic beverage, too. However, as time went on, the chain created a new revised appetizer menu that doesn't feature a lot of the classics that diners loved, like the cheddar and bacon-loaded potato skins that literally led people to wonder if TGI Fridays invented the potato skin. The also abandoned the iconic rectangular-shaped mozz sticks, rich spinach artichoke dip, and complementary cream cheese-stuffed jalapeno poppers.
Other places you can find TGI appetizers
Plenty of TGI Fridays are closing locations (so many that the restaurant has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy), leaving appetizer enthusiasts out there wondering where to find their next crispy, salty batch of goodies. So, if you can't find a restaurant or any TGI Friday's branded snacks at your local Dollar Tree, other grocers sell them too. For example, Walmart carries a broader variety of the TGI line-up, such as mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce, boneless honey barbecue wings, bone-in Buffalo style wings, loaded cheddar and bacon potato skins, and cheddar cheese style jalapeno poppers. While we couldn't source any of these particular items from Dollar Tree, each location may have different availability and offerings.
Another retailer that carries the TGI Friday goodies is Amazon Fresh, which you can have delivered straight to your door for the perfect movie night in filled with the most delicious snacks (just don't forget a bag of the best Chicago-style popcorn to round out the evening). When in doubt, if you can't find the frozen appetizers in store, Dollar Tree and Amazon sell other TGI-inspired classics like the Cheddar & Bacon Potato Skin flavored chips, or the Cheddar and Sour Cream Potato Skin chips, too, for a crunchy, flavorful snack.