The Most Affordable McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich Isn't A McMuffin
It's true that McDonald's built most of its fame from its lunch- and dinner-time menu, and crispy golden fries and the delicious Big Mac are now household names, but its breakfast options deserve just as much recognition. While it used to be served all day, McDonald's breakfast menu is now available from opening until 10:30 or 11 AM (depending on the location), and with an interesting history, it has plenty to offer early risers. Think tried-and-true classics like hash browns, hotcakes, and their beloved McMuffin lineup, with customizable fillings like sausage, egg, cheese, and bacon, all tucked into a warm, toasted English muffin. Prices vary from city to city and even between franchises, but to give you a general idea, in Charleston, South Carolina, a standard sausage and egg McMuffin runs about $3.59. Not too bad — but if you're looking for something even more budget-friendly, consider the McChicken biscuit, which comes in at nearly half the price at $1.89.
According to McDonald's website, the McChicken biscuit is "a savory, crispy, [sic] McDonald's chicken patty, served on a freshly baked biscuit and topped with real butter." It's a true Southern-style breakfast sandwich, which makes sense for it first gaining popularity in the South before being eventually released nationwide in 2020 (though only for a limited time). Today, it's still available at select locations.
On the McDonald's subreddit, one fan of the McChicken biscuit complained that it was no longer available at their location, while another user noted that, "it still exists here in Georgia. Even saw it this morning when I was ordering breakfast for my mom" (per Reddit). Since availability appears to vary, the best way to check if your local McDonald's carries it is through the McDonald's app.
Other affordable McDonald's breakfasts
Since its inception in 1948, McDonald's has been famous for setting the standard on what affordable food looks like. In its early days, you could grab yourself a pure beef hamburger for just 15 cents. While we wish prices could have remained the same, inflation and rising costs have naturally led to prices increasing over the years. Even so, McDonald's has taken several steps to keep its menu affordable and ensure its breakfast menu remains accessible to its customers.
In 2025, McDonald's reintroduced a limited-time savings deal: the extra value meal. This deal spans both the breakfast and lunch menu, and includes a sausage and egg McMuffin, a hash brown, and a coffee — all for just $5. Later in the year, breakfast classics like sausage, egg, and cheese McGriddles, egg McMuffin, and bacon, egg, and cheese biscuits are all expected to become part of this deal too. All in all, the extra value meal saves customers 15% on their breakfast meals. In addition to this, McDonald's has also introduced further McValue options, which include the $1 "add-on" menu. This means when you buy one item, you can add another at the discounted rate of $1. Items included in this deal are: sausage biscuits, sausage McMuffins, sausage burrito, and hash browns, giving you some extra bang for your buck.
You can also save money on breakfast by using the McDonald's app. By joining the MyMcdonald's Rewards program, you earn points with every purchase that can be redeemed for free menu items. For example, just 1,500 points gets you a fan-favorite hash brown, while 4,500 points can be redeemed for a classic sausage and egg McMuffin, all for free!