The Most Affordable McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich Isn't A McMuffin

It's true that McDonald's built most of its fame from its lunch- and dinner-time menu, and crispy golden fries and the delicious Big Mac are now household names, but its breakfast options deserve just as much recognition. While it used to be served all day, McDonald's breakfast menu is now available from opening until 10:30 or 11 AM (depending on the location), and with an interesting history, it has plenty to offer early risers. Think tried-and-true classics like hash browns, hotcakes, and their beloved McMuffin lineup, with customizable fillings like sausage, egg, cheese, and bacon, all tucked into a warm, toasted English muffin. Prices vary from city to city and even between franchises, but to give you a general idea, in Charleston, South Carolina, a standard sausage and egg McMuffin runs about $3.59. Not too bad — but if you're looking for something even more budget-friendly, consider the McChicken biscuit, which comes in at nearly half the price at $1.89.

According to McDonald's website, the McChicken biscuit is "a savory, crispy, [sic] McDonald's chicken patty, served on a freshly baked biscuit and topped with real butter." It's a true Southern-style breakfast sandwich, which makes sense for it first gaining popularity in the South before being eventually released nationwide in 2020 (though only for a limited time). Today, it's still available at select locations.

On the McDonald's subreddit, one fan of the McChicken biscuit complained that it was no longer available at their location, while another user noted that, "it still exists here in Georgia. Even saw it this morning when I was ordering breakfast for my mom" (per Reddit). Since availability appears to vary, the best way to check if your local McDonald's carries it is through the McDonald's app.