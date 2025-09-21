The Vintage Kitchen Tool That Was Designed For A Very Specific Depression-Era 'Chicken' Dish

The vintage tool itself is not widely sold today, but you can find a handful for resale on various platforms. Luckily, there's a way to make city chicken without the mold. In both cases, start off with chunks of pork, veal, or a combination. If you have the molding tool, put your meat in a food processor and pulse it lightly to break it up a little. You can also do this by hand with a knife if you want a more authentic experience. Then, take your chicken sans volaille and clamp it around the meat, filling the mold, and cut aside any excess meat with a utensil. Insert the skewer into the designated hole and push it until you reach the end. Without the tool, skip this step and just skewer your meat, ideally increasing in chunk sizes towards the top (this will ultimately help with the optics of it resembling a chicken leg).

With your "chicken legs" prepped, there are a couple of variations for cooking. The standard is to cover them in egg, then in flour or seasoned breadcrumbs. Next, pan-fry them to brown on each side, then place them in the oven to bake through until fully cooked. You can skip the oven step altogether if you prefer and just fry them. A deep fryer would make the lightest work of this, but enough oil and butter in a skillet will also do the trick. Whichever method you choose, and whether you have the tool or not, this Depression-era hack might surprise you and even fool your fellow diners.