The Vietnamese enjoy pho for breakfast, and a small bowl of miso soup traditionally appears in Japanese morning meals. In the U.S., however, a serving of soup doesn't often start the day. Intriguingly, this hasn't always been the case; forgotten breakfast foods also include a thoroughly American creation called coffee soup.

The Amish creation likely dates back to the Great Depression and consists exactly of what the name alludes: A bowl of coffee complemented with further ingredients. The dish starts with sliced bread or crackers served in bowls, which constitute the textural component. A hot — and preferably strong — brewed coffee gets poured on top, complemented by a dash of dairy like cream, half-and-half, or milk. A spoonful of sugar seasons the mix, sometimes with the help of spices like nutmeg and cinnamon. To add heartiness, other additions are welcome — maybe nuts or chocolate — but the dish typically sticks to a simple combination of ingredients.

Opposed to other soup recipes that rely on meat-based broths and vegetable medleys, such a use of elements appears very modest. And indeed, it's said that the concept came about during a difficult period in the 1930s. Many Amish communities centered around agriculture, so amidst times of food scarcity, the first meal could use only the most basic of pantry staples. Nevertheless, the food concept caught on — and although rare — is still enjoyed today.