The Once-Popular Breakfast Soup That's Rarely Eaten Anymore
The Vietnamese enjoy pho for breakfast, and a small bowl of miso soup traditionally appears in Japanese morning meals. In the U.S., however, a serving of soup doesn't often start the day. Intriguingly, this hasn't always been the case; forgotten breakfast foods also include a thoroughly American creation called coffee soup.
The Amish creation likely dates back to the Great Depression and consists exactly of what the name alludes: A bowl of coffee complemented with further ingredients. The dish starts with sliced bread or crackers served in bowls, which constitute the textural component. A hot — and preferably strong — brewed coffee gets poured on top, complemented by a dash of dairy like cream, half-and-half, or milk. A spoonful of sugar seasons the mix, sometimes with the help of spices like nutmeg and cinnamon. To add heartiness, other additions are welcome — maybe nuts or chocolate — but the dish typically sticks to a simple combination of ingredients.
Opposed to other soup recipes that rely on meat-based broths and vegetable medleys, such a use of elements appears very modest. And indeed, it's said that the concept came about during a difficult period in the 1930s. Many Amish communities centered around agriculture, so amidst times of food scarcity, the first meal could use only the most basic of pantry staples. Nevertheless, the food concept caught on — and although rare — is still enjoyed today.
Times of economic scarcity generate crafty soup recipes
Intriguingly, a nearly identical concept also appears in Italian cuisine. Known as zuppa di latte, this foodstuff involves a similar template of coffee, milk, and biscotti. And when the caffeinating juice isn't on hand, it can be swapped for barley coffee, a roasted grain beverage that arose during World War II shortages. The creation arises an entire category of Italian cuisine — called cucina povera — dedicated to making the most out of scarce ingredients.
So the multiple appearances of the humble coffee soup showcase humanity's remarkable culinary ingenuity. When times are tough, a warm bowl of liquid certainly invigorates; hence the existence of many other resourceful recipes. Take flour soup — another universal creation — that uses water, milk or stock to create a thick and hearty meal. And specific to the Great Depression, there's the Mulligan Stew, which used a medley of whatever vegetable and meat was available, oftentimes from canned format. In modern times, even a bowl of simple chicken noodle soup can still work wonders. So don't rule out a brothy creation come breakfast time; there's tradition to this meal type.