The Once-Popular Roast Beef Fast Food Chain That Arby's Outshone

Restaurant rivalry is a survival-of-the-fittest contest that has seen many dominating chains thrive while others fade into obscurity. Burger King, for instance, used to have a Burger Queen nemesis chain, and fast food giant McDonald's had a rival chain called Burger Chef. Arby's, the top dog of roast beef sandwiches, also once had a challenger that it ultimately bested in the battle of beef.

The restaurant is known as Rax Roast Beef, though it's had a few other names during its lifetime, thanks to ownership changes and name amendments. Like Arby's is offers roast beef sandwiches as its primary menu feature. Once upon a time — way back in the 1980s — the company was doing quite well, with over 500 locations, including international sites. But through a series of poor decisions, the chain, which had once been growing healthily, experienced multiple bankruptcies and massive shutdowns of its locations. Today, Rax is all but extinct, with only a scattering of independently owned restaurants remaining in operation.

Some of the survivors have been slowly dwindling, too. A West Virginia branch of the franchise closed its doors in 2016, for instance. But, a bit like the little engine that could, the brand keeps fighting for its survival. An Ohio man named Richard Donohue, who got his start with Rax as a restaurant worker back in its heyday in the '80s, has purchased the trademark for the name. As of 2022, he owned six of the remaining restaurants. Donohue is reportedly trying to revive the brand — he opened a new restaurant in New Carlisle, Ohio, in October 2022, purchased property for another location in Chillicothe, Ohio, and has stated plans for further expansion. Only time will tell if his efforts can turn back a decades-old tide.