The Bottled Caesar Dressing You Should Keep Out Of Your Shopping Cart

When searching for a great Caesar salad dressing, you should keep in mind that, ideally, it should have a nice balance of all the key flavor components like lemon, anchovies, garlic, and Dijon mustard. Any Caesar dressing worth its salt can manage that, at the very least, but when Food Republic ranked 11 store-bought Caesar dressings from worst to best, sadly, we discovered that quite a few of these popular bottled brands completely dropped the ball. The absolute bottom of the barrel was Ken's Simply Vinaigrette Caesar, which was almost criminal in its utter lack of flavor.

The Simply Vinaigrette series is meant to feature, well, vinaigrette. The flavor profiles may hint towards other things, like Caesar dressing, but the oil and vinegar base really shines through. Considering canola oil and distilled vinegar are the top two ingredients, it makes sense that you get a sort of watery, thin texture, and a flavor profile that will leave you expecting more, despite the additions of Parmesan and anchovies.

It's worth noting that basically everything with flavor except for garlic falls into the "contains less than 2% of" category. All that Romano and Parmesan cheese, the anchovies, the lemon juice concentrate, the mustard flour — everything that makes Caesar dressing Caesar dressing is down there in the bottom less than 2%, and boy does it show.