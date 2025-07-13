The Absolute Best Bottled Caesar Dressing Deserves A Permanent Place In Your Cart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While using the wrong lettuce can ruin your Caesar salad, having a subpar dressing can make things even worse. A version you whip up at home is always ideal, but there's nothing wrong with grabbing a few bottles at the supermarket when you're in a pinch. But with so many brands dotting the salad dressing aisle, it can be hard to figure out exactly which one deserves a spot in your pantry. In general, Caesar dressing should be tangy, creamy, and exploding with umami flavor. To find the best option, Food Republic taste-testers ranked 11 store-bought Caesar dressings and found that Briannas Home Style Asiago Caesar Dressing far surpassed the others. Best of all, it's available to buy online.

And it's no surprise that Brianna's took the top spot, given that this creamy dressing is packed with flavorful ingredients like Asiago cheese, balsamic vinegar, garlic puree, fish-free Worcestershire sauce, and Dijon mustard. According to reviews on the brand's website, where this product has 5 stars, customers love the powerful punch it packs — and it's the same story on Amazon. With 4.6 stars and over 8,100 reviews, this appears to be one of the most beloved Caesar dressings on the platform. "Best dressing ever! It's light and delicious! I've been known to drink any left in my salad bowl" (per Amazon).