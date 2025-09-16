The Nostalgic Bakery Chain That Is Slowly Making A Comeback

You may be able to find quality baked goods at some of your favorite grocery chains or make the treats part of your Costco haul, but there's nothing quite like popping into a local bakery for freshly made breads and sweets. In 2020, when restaurants were forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, many ultimately shuttered their doors for good that year or in 2021. One of those that was beloved by many was Specialty's Cafe & Bakery in California.

Originally opened in 1987 by Craig and Dawn Saxton in Mountain View, Specialty's sold cookies, sandwiches, and more. In 2017, the Saxtons sold the restaurant to a subsidiary of Fomento Económico Mexicano S.A.B., (FEMSA) which eventually filed bankruptcy on Specialty's after the COVID-19 closures wreaked havoc on the restaurant industry. By the time it was closed in 2021, the business had swelled to over 50 locations in California as well as Washington and Illinois.

After its closure, loyalists to the restaurant expressed disappointment, particularly noting that they'd miss the bakery's breakfasts and cookies. However, one Redditor forecasted the chain's return, saying, "Mark my words, Specialty's WILL be back in 2 years or less — with a fewer number of locations, each of which will be extremely profitable from the nostalgia factor alone." Sure enough, the Saxtons made a return to the original location less than a year after the bankruptcy was finalized and restarted the restaurant with the same concept. Since then, they have also opened a second location in Brisbane.