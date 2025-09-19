2 Sam's Club Member Perks That Let You Skip The Checkout Lines

While the answer to whether you should get a Sam's Club or Costco membership is ultimately subjective, the former makes a pretty good case for differentiating itself from the latter. There are many differences between Costco and Sam's, but one of the standouts is Sam's Club's more robust app. After all, contained in its app are two ways for shoppers to checkout without having to wait in line: The Scan and Go feature, and the Curbside Pickup option.

We think Costco shoppers would love to have Sam's Club's Scan and Go feature because it can save you time (and money). Once you press on that icon at the bottom of the app (it looks like a shopping cart on the go), a barcode scanner appears, and you can scan items as you put them into your cart. Not only does this allow you to keep a running tally of how much you're spending (so you can maybe put a few of those frivolous purchases back), but it lets you complete checkout in the app, too. You can literally pay as you head for the door, bypassing checkout entirely.

With Curbside Pickup, someone actually shops and checks out for you; all you have to do is place your order and set a time pickup. Then, show up at the Club at your designated time and check-in on the app after parking in Curbside Pickup space. An employee brings your stuff out to you, and you never have to leave your car.