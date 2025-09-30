Recreate Costco's Prepared Shrimp With Just 3 Key Ingredients

If you've ever tried Costco's Lime & Cilantro shrimp found in the pre-made section of the warehouse-based store, then you know firsthand the zippy, acidic, yet herbaceous allure of this seafood-based meal. What's amazing — you don't have to buy a membership to get this tasty dish. Instead, you can take cooked shrimp and recreate it using only three ingredients: Minced garlic, fresh lime juice, and cilantro.

To achieve a proper copycat, the dish begins with cooked shrimp, which can be poached, fried in a skillet, or grilled for a smoky flavor. Once cooked, the process is super simple: Toss them (while they're still warm to help the cilantro and garlic stick) with the umami-bomb minced garlic, zesty fresh citrus, and bright, peppery yet fresh cilantro. Quantity-wise, go with about one clove of minced garlic and about ¼-cup each of fresh lime and chopped cilantro per 1 pound of shrimp. As always, don't forget to add salt and pepper to the dish to taste, allowing the lime's acidity and garlic to pop in the final meal. Serve warm if that's your preference, or place this scrumptious concoction in the fridge to let the flavors marinate for a cooled version (like the one you can find at Costco).