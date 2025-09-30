Recreate Costco's Prepared Shrimp With Just 3 Key Ingredients
If you've ever tried Costco's Lime & Cilantro shrimp found in the pre-made section of the warehouse-based store, then you know firsthand the zippy, acidic, yet herbaceous allure of this seafood-based meal. What's amazing — you don't have to buy a membership to get this tasty dish. Instead, you can take cooked shrimp and recreate it using only three ingredients: Minced garlic, fresh lime juice, and cilantro.
To achieve a proper copycat, the dish begins with cooked shrimp, which can be poached, fried in a skillet, or grilled for a smoky flavor. Once cooked, the process is super simple: Toss them (while they're still warm to help the cilantro and garlic stick) with the umami-bomb minced garlic, zesty fresh citrus, and bright, peppery yet fresh cilantro. Quantity-wise, go with about one clove of minced garlic and about ¼-cup each of fresh lime and chopped cilantro per 1 pound of shrimp. As always, don't forget to add salt and pepper to the dish to taste, allowing the lime's acidity and garlic to pop in the final meal. Serve warm if that's your preference, or place this scrumptious concoction in the fridge to let the flavors marinate for a cooled version (like the one you can find at Costco).
Different ways to enjoy this Costco dupe shrimp
While you can most definitely eat this flavorful meal by the forkful, there are other ways to jazz it up for a full meal. After all, who doesn't love bold, creative recipes for shrimp? One yummy twist, ditch the richer, beer-battered shrimp taco and instead, pile this limey shrimp on top of your favorite tortillas with a bit of slaw for a killer taco dinner. Or, pile heaps of the garlicky shrimp on top of the perfect Tex-Mex salad. Take it to new heights by incorporating fire-roasted corn for a charred taste, diced tomatoes for a juicy pop, and a creamy cilantro ranch dressing, which doubles down on the herbaceous flavors.
If you want another delicious take ideal for lunch, chop up the Costco-inspired cilantro lime shrimp and combine it with a base like mayo or Greek yogurt. The flavors of the shrimp meld into the lush mayo to create a zesty shrimp salad rather than a bland tuna salad. Pile this bright shrimp salad high on savory, buttery crackers or eat with your favorite tortilla chips for a salted, crunchy flair.