For The Perfect Tex-Mex Salad, A 2-Ingredient Dressing Is All You Need

If you're in the mood for a Tex-Mex salad, various ingredients can be piled on to give it that quintessential Texan flair. The pièce de resistance to top it all off is a super simple yet flavorful sauce combo, and this perfect dressing can be quickly assembled with just two ingredients: ranch dressing and barbecue sauce.

Your tangy ranch-BBQ dressing can feature your favorite homemade ranch mixed with from-scratch barbecue sauce, or try simply combining your favorite store-bought versions of these condiments. Just mix, taste, and adjust the amounts of each until the flavor balance is to your liking. The result is a smoky-sweet, tangy topping that will perfectly complement the Tex-Mex flavors, whether you use avocado, beans, sour cream, shredded chicken, or ground beef.

After making your dressing, the whole dish can be assembled super quickly and effortlessly with bagged salad and leftovers from your fridge. Your preferred bed of greens can be anything from romaine lettuce to iceberg, or even a mix that includes kale or spinach. The salad base can be further upgraded with canned beans that are already in your pantry – in particular, kidney beans packed in chili sauce are a powerhouse pantry ingredient that can give a real punch to your Tex-Mex salad. As for serving, the greens and toppings can be layered onto a soft tortilla, crunchy taco shell, or even a DIY crispy tortilla bowl.