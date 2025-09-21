The Worst Frozen Pierogi Brand We Tried Is Still Worth The Shopping Trip
Pierogies are one of those foods that you just can't ever beat in their freshest incarnation. But not everyone has access to a bakery that whips up fresh little dumplings every day, and not everyone has the time or ability to make their own from scratch. Thankfully, frozen pierogi exist — though in varying degrees of quality. Fear not, though: We have a ranked list of frozen pierogi brands, so you won't waste your time or your taste buds on less-than-stellar choices. But we have some good news, too. You see, even the lowest-ranked pierogi on our list is actually pretty dang delicious.
Golden Gourmet Potato & Cheddar Pierogies sank to the bottom of our list of four, but that doesn't mean it's not good. In fact, the brand is tasty as heck, with our taster complimenting the rich, smooth texture, the bountiful cheese, and the caramelized onion flavor that comes through. To understand why it's still delicious, turn your attention to the ingredient list first and foremost. These pierogies have a filling made with potatoes, cheddar cheese, butter (and butter milk solids), onions, salt, and pepper. Our taster remarked that the filling was the hands-down best part of this pierogi, and we're inclined to agree. You have a great balance there with the creamy potatoes, which are enhanced in flavor and given a velvety-smooth texture thanks to the butter and cheese. Together with the pie shell-like exterior, it's reminiscent of eating a warm, potato-filled hand pie in the cold winter months.
The crust is where these pierogies fall short
The only thing the taster knocked off marks for? The shell. As mentioned, Golden Gourmet's pierogies essentially have a pie-like shell rather than a pasta-like shell. The taster noted that these pierogies have an appetizing golden color, and that's due in part to the fact that the shell is more like a pie crust. It crisps up and flakes beautifully, and the crispy, airy exterior sets these apart from typical pierogies. The novelty alone is worth the buy.
But if you're after a more traditional pasta-like experience, this one's not going to scratch that itch for you. You can make the shell a bit more pasta-like by boiling these pierogies instead of cooking them in the oven or air fryer, but that does leave them a little gelatinous and doughy, without the thin and delicate skin of some other pierogies. Of course, you should also save space for the best frozen pierogi brand, which tastes fresh and premium. And if you want to bump up the tastiness of your frozen pierogies even more, there are delicious ways to upgrade frozen pierogies, so you can enjoy something elevated without struggling to find freshly-made or making your own at home. Personally, we think the Golden Gourmet Potato & Cheddar Pierogies are a strong contender for loaded-baked-potato-style dumplings.