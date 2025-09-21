The Worst Frozen Pierogi Brand We Tried Is Still Worth The Shopping Trip

Pierogies are one of those foods that you just can't ever beat in their freshest incarnation. But not everyone has access to a bakery that whips up fresh little dumplings every day, and not everyone has the time or ability to make their own from scratch. Thankfully, frozen pierogi exist — though in varying degrees of quality. Fear not, though: We have a ranked list of frozen pierogi brands, so you won't waste your time or your taste buds on less-than-stellar choices. But we have some good news, too. You see, even the lowest-ranked pierogi on our list is actually pretty dang delicious.

Golden Gourmet Potato & Cheddar Pierogies sank to the bottom of our list of four, but that doesn't mean it's not good. In fact, the brand is tasty as heck, with our taster complimenting the rich, smooth texture, the bountiful cheese, and the caramelized onion flavor that comes through. To understand why it's still delicious, turn your attention to the ingredient list first and foremost. These pierogies have a filling made with potatoes, cheddar cheese, butter (and butter milk solids), onions, salt, and pepper. Our taster remarked that the filling was the hands-down best part of this pierogi, and we're inclined to agree. You have a great balance there with the creamy potatoes, which are enhanced in flavor and given a velvety-smooth texture thanks to the butter and cheese. Together with the pie shell-like exterior, it's reminiscent of eating a warm, potato-filled hand pie in the cold winter months.