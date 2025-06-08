The Cheap Deli Meat You Can Turn Into A Creamy, Old-Fashioned Salad

There's a whole world of essential cured meats out there, but bologna holds a special place in the nostalgia department. Those smooth, pink slices — usually made from a blend of chicken, pork, and beef — were a staple in many childhood lunchboxes, sandwiched between soft white bread (and maybe a swipe of mustard if you were feeling fancy). But if you've ever been curious about giving this classic deli meat a fresh twist, let us introduce you to bologna salad.

Before you ask, no — we're not talking about chopping up those neat little circles and sprinkling them on a salad like bacon bits. We mean the classic, deli-style dish — think of it as ham salad's quirky cousin: creamy, salty, savory, and endlessly customizable.

The process is simple, kind of like making a three-ingredient egg salad, only this time, bologna takes center stage. Start with about a pound of your preferred brand and mince it finely. A sharp knife and a little patience will get the job done, but if you want to speed things up, a few pulses in the food processor will do the trick (just don't overdo it — you're going for a fine chop, not a paste). Mix in one cup of mayo for creaminess (or Miracle Whip if you're chasing that sweet-tangy vibe), then add mustard to taste. Cover and chill the mixture for a few hours to let the flavors mingle, and voilà — a simple, satisfying way to give an old-school comfort food a new spin.