The Cheap Deli Meat You Can Turn Into A Creamy, Old-Fashioned Salad
There's a whole world of essential cured meats out there, but bologna holds a special place in the nostalgia department. Those smooth, pink slices — usually made from a blend of chicken, pork, and beef — were a staple in many childhood lunchboxes, sandwiched between soft white bread (and maybe a swipe of mustard if you were feeling fancy). But if you've ever been curious about giving this classic deli meat a fresh twist, let us introduce you to bologna salad.
Before you ask, no — we're not talking about chopping up those neat little circles and sprinkling them on a salad like bacon bits. We mean the classic, deli-style dish — think of it as ham salad's quirky cousin: creamy, salty, savory, and endlessly customizable.
The process is simple, kind of like making a three-ingredient egg salad, only this time, bologna takes center stage. Start with about a pound of your preferred brand and mince it finely. A sharp knife and a little patience will get the job done, but if you want to speed things up, a few pulses in the food processor will do the trick (just don't overdo it — you're going for a fine chop, not a paste). Mix in one cup of mayo for creaminess (or Miracle Whip if you're chasing that sweet-tangy vibe), then add mustard to taste. Cover and chill the mixture for a few hours to let the flavors mingle, and voilà — a simple, satisfying way to give an old-school comfort food a new spin.
Different ways to customize and enjoy your bologna salad
If you want to eat your bologna salad straight from the bowl with a spoon, no judgment here — but there are plenty of other ways to enjoy it. Throwing a party? Serve it on crackers: Ritz for a buttery base, saltines for a crisp, salty snap, or even homemade poppy-onion crackers for a sweet-savory punch. Packing lunch? It makes a perfect sandwich. Soft white bread is the classic move, but slightly sweet rolls or buns make delightful alternatives. The sandwich doesn't need much else, but a few lettuce leaves or thin slices of red onion can add texture and flair.
There are endless ways to jazz up your base, too. Add chopped celery or sweet pickle relish for crunch, or stir in a diced boiled egg or two for extra heft. Want to up the protein and tang? Swap some or all of the mayo for plain Greek yogurt. Finally, if you love a bit of heat, spice it up with a pinch of cayenne or a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce — whether that's Sriracha or your go-to alternative.
However you serve it, bologna salad proves that even the humblest lunch meat can make a tasty comeback. Feel free to wash it down with a Capri Sun for a true hit of nostalgia.