Gordon Ramsay's Banana Ice Cream Only Has One Ingredient

Ice cream feels like one of those desserts best left to the pros. Between special machines, hours of churning, and recipes packed with sugar and cream, it often seems easier to grab a pint from the store (even Ina Garten can't resist a good store-bought ice cream). But Gordon Ramsay has a trick that proves homemade ice cream can be both effortless and indulgent, and it only takes one ingredient: bananas.

Bananas are one of the most versatile fruits in the kitchen. They can be baked into bread, blended, caramelized in a skillet, or frozen. And, as it turns out, they can even transform into a creamy, ice-cream-like treat with almost no effort. To try it, simply slice four bananas and freeze them in a container until solid. Be sure to use ripe or even overripe bananas to achieve more natural sweetness, perfect for an ice cream. Bananas still green? Luckily, there's an easy way to ripen bananas in a pinch.

Once your banana slices are frozen, blitz them in a food processor or blender until smooth and velvety. That's it — you've got ice cream. For a soft-serve consistency, eat immediately, or freeze the mixture for another hour for a scoopable consistency.