How To Make A Simple Dessert With Frozen Grapes

People have always relied on plump, juicy grapes for a satisfying snack, or to round out a tasty goat cheese and walnut spread or colorful charcuterie board. Yet, freezing these delicious orbs and turning them into a delicious, worthwhile dessert is another great use for the fruit. While you could enjoy eating them straight from the freezer or add them to your favorite breakfast smoothie, have you ever whipped them into a grape sorbet? With just a small amount of preparation, you can have a unique and healthy dessert in no time. So, when fresh grapes at your grocery store look too good to pass up, grab an extra bag and store them for later.

The key to making grape sorbet involves washing and freezing the grapes ahead of time. Place freshly-washed grapes on a baking tray to keep them from sticking together and pop them in the freezer. After three to four hours, once they are completely frozen, add the grapes to a high-powered blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Once you add a little citrus juice or zest, and a bit of sugar or honey to taste, you're left with one ultra-refreshing snack. Even though this treat is pretty simple to make, keep in mind that the resulting flavor and consistency of your homemade sorbet is largely dependent on the variety of grapes you use.