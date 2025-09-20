Here's How Long You Should Boil Chicken Breast (Without Overcooking It)

Amid all the recipes for grilling, frying, roasting, broiling, baking, and pan-cooking chicken breast, boiling can be overlooked as a great method. No matter how you prepare breast meat though, there's always a risk of it drying out. Chef Kolby Kash, a self-taught chef and TV personality who's appeared on "MasterChef" and "Top Chef Amateurs," spoke to Food Republic about how long to boil chicken breast so it doesn't overcook and become too dry.

"For boneless, skinless chicken breasts of average size, simmer gently for 10–15 minutes," he said. "If the chicken is bone-in and a little thicker, boil for a minimum of 15 minutes up to 25 minutes. The thicker the chicken, the longer the boil." This cooking method can keep chicken breast more moist than others, including by following Kash's heat level advice: "It's best to simmer at a gentle bubble, not a rolling boil, which keeps the meat tender."

Put the breasts in the pot in a single layer and cover with water to about an inch above the chicken. Always start them in cold water; the chicken won't cook evenly if you put it in once the water is boiling. Kash advised using a kitchen thermometer to determine when it's done. "The internal temp of chicken should reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit (74°C) at the thickest part." He added, "Juices should run clear, not pink. The center should be opaque and white throughout."