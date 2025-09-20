Here's How Long You Should Boil Chicken Breast (Without Overcooking It)
Amid all the recipes for grilling, frying, roasting, broiling, baking, and pan-cooking chicken breast, boiling can be overlooked as a great method. No matter how you prepare breast meat though, there's always a risk of it drying out. Chef Kolby Kash, a self-taught chef and TV personality who's appeared on "MasterChef" and "Top Chef Amateurs," spoke to Food Republic about how long to boil chicken breast so it doesn't overcook and become too dry.
"For boneless, skinless chicken breasts of average size, simmer gently for 10–15 minutes," he said. "If the chicken is bone-in and a little thicker, boil for a minimum of 15 minutes up to 25 minutes. The thicker the chicken, the longer the boil." This cooking method can keep chicken breast more moist than others, including by following Kash's heat level advice: "It's best to simmer at a gentle bubble, not a rolling boil, which keeps the meat tender."
Put the breasts in the pot in a single layer and cover with water to about an inch above the chicken. Always start them in cold water; the chicken won't cook evenly if you put it in once the water is boiling. Kash advised using a kitchen thermometer to determine when it's done. "The internal temp of chicken should reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit (74°C) at the thickest part." He added, "Juices should run clear, not pink. The center should be opaque and white throughout."
Flavoring and serving tips for boiled chicken breast
Kolby Kash also offered suggestions for boiling liquid additions to make the mild-tasting breast meat more flavorful. "Seasoning the cooking liquid with salt, herbs, and some lemon help[s] to infuse the flavor of the chicken." You could also add aromatics like onions, carrots, celery, and garlic, and spices like peppercorns, ginger, or red pepper flakes. Boiling the meat in different cooking liquids like chicken broth, apple cider, or white wine, or a combination of more than one, will also add more flavor.
There are all sorts of dishes both hot and cold that you can make with versatile boiled chicken breast. It's the best cut of meat for chicken salad, or you can cube or shred it for a green salad instead. Use it in casseroles, sandwiches, in Mexican favorites like quesadillas, enchiladas, and tacos, or as a pizza topping. Serve the breast meat sliced with sauces that seriously upgrade bland meals, or even a generous drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, salt, pepper, and fresh herbs.
Shred the chicken breast by hand or with two forks, or get help from either an electric mixer or a stand mixer using the paddle. Try tossing the shredded chicken with hot homemade marinara sauce (avoid this cooking mistake for fresh-tasting marinara), or warm it with barbecue sauce in a pan for a few minutes, and serve on a bun with coleslaw and pickles.