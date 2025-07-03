14 Sauces That Will Seriously Upgrade Any Bland Meal

What's life without a little sauce? Whatever the answer, it can't be good. Sauce has the power to take ordinary foods like rice and veggies and turn them into a culinary masterpiece. It's a potent addition to any meal because of how dramatically the sauce characterizes everything it touches. The same exact meal will taste almost completely different if you simply switch up the sauce.

Need a quick fix for an insipid bowl of rice and chicken? Sauce it up. Or how about some plain steak with nothing but salt and pepper? That's right, you sauce up that bad boy. While sauce can't truly solve all your culinary woes, it can certainly upgrade a bland meal by many points — were talking taking a four to an eight on a 10-point scale. Here are some sauces that will take your next meal from bland to grand. And best of all, you can make all of them in your own kitchen.