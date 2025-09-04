Avoid This Marinara Cooking Mistake If You Want Fresh-Tasting Sauce

If you're cooking marinara sauce (which is different from pizza sauce, by the way), there's one mistake that you want to avoid — especially if you want your sauce to taste as fresh as possible. The mistake in question? Overcooking your sauce. Generally speaking, marinara is a simple sauce that doesn't require much time to get right. "If you [overcook it], you're literally cooking the life out of it," Chef Renee Guilbault, CEO of Harry's Famous Sauce, said to Food Republic.

While some sauces, like a Sunday sauce (that's sometimes referred to as Sunday Gravy), are known for simmering away on the stove for a few hours as different types of meat cook simultaneously, a marinara sauce can be ruined by cooking for too long. "Those bright, vibrant compounds that make tomatoes taste like actual tomatoes? They're delicate little things that disappear when you treat your sauce like a slow-cooked stew," Guilbault said. Instead, he recommends letting it cook for no longer than 30 minutes. "You want just enough time for everything to get acquainted without losing that 'hey, I'm actually a tomato' personality," Guilbault said. When you taste your sauce and notice that it has lost its brightness, it's probably overcooked.