Here's What Ziploc Says About Reusing Its Plastic Baggies

Ziploc bags can be a home cook's best friend. From stashing snacks to maximizing freezer storage space and even deboning a rotisserie chicken in seconds, there's a litany of uses for these handy resealable bags. However, it's no secret that Ziploc bags are made from thin, single-use plastics that often end up in landfills (and eventually our oceans and waterways). Thankfully, for those looking to reduce their plastic use in the kitchen, these convenient storage bags can actually be reused time and time again.

According to the Ziploc website, storage bags can be reused after being hand-washed and left to dry. However, important to note is that Ziploc advises against reusing bags that have been used to store raw meat, fish, eggs, or any foods that can trigger an allergic reaction. To wash your bags, simply fill them with warm water and a splash of dish soap, then seal and swish the soapy water around. After thoroughly rinsing the bags, leave them to dry completely — just don't flip them inside out, as this can tear the seams. When cleaned properly, Ziploc bags can be reused up to 10 times before being recycled.