This One-Of-A-Kind McDonald's Is A Massive Colonial Mansion In Maine

It isn't hard to spot a McDonald's as you're going by. They have a uniform look (which used to be playfully colorful, but has been redesigned as neutral-toned and minimalist) with the iconic golden arches logo prominently displayed. But there's one McDonald's in Freeport, Maine, that's easy to miss because it's located inside an actual historic mansion.

The Gore House mansion in the coastal town that's home to L.L. Bean's flagship store was built in the 1850s by wealthy merchant William Gore. McDonald's acquired it in 1984, but because of Freeport's building codes, it was required to maintain its appearance in the character of the town. McDonald's did very little to the exterior, which has a Colonial look with gray clapboard siding and black shutters. The inside was initially renovated with carpeting and mahogany tables and chairs. In more recent years, however, it got a similar modern makeover as other McDonald's, complete with digital ordering kiosks. A drive-thru in keeping with the mansion's style was added in 2000.

A narrow red sign with "McDonald's" in gold lettering is above the front door. The only other indication that it's a Mickey D's is a small wooden lawn sign out front with the golden arches. The interior has a fireplace and photos from the history of Freeport and the Gore House, and there's an outdoor garden area for eating. The same familiar food is on the menu, including the best-selling item McDonald's serves nine million pounds of daily. True to its New England location, it once had the McLobster lobster roll, one of McDonald's menu items that failed.