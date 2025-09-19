Why A Food Network Grillmaster Adds Pickle Juice To BBQ Sauce

When a pitmaster as renowned as Erica Blaire Roby, first-place brisket winner for the 2022 World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest and winner of Food Network's Season 2 of "Master of 'Cue" gives sauce advice, you take it. If you have a leftover bottle of brine from any pickled vegetable, she suggests you don't throw it out and instead use it to upgrade white or red barbecue sauce (via Allrecipes).

Alabama's famous white barbecue sauce gets its color from a mayonnaise (rather than a ketchup or vinegar) base. But while its heartiness and smooth texture are undeniable, a bit of extra acidity gives it a boost into the flavor stratosphere, creating a more comprehensive mix. Red barbecue sauce, on the other hand, already has some acidity to it thanks to its tomato base. However, if you like an extra tangy condiment just this side of a Carolina vinegar sauce, pickle juice is a great way to have both the rich flavors of brown sugar and some incredible tang.

Plus, you can always use leftover pickle brine in other ways, from cocktails to side dishes, to create a unique meal of matching flavors! This makes the brine itself the star of the show, displaying how compatible and versatile it is with so many other flavors. If you need some variety, you can always mix up what liquids you use to really showcase the power of brine as a whole.