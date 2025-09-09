Why Whole Foods Ground Beef Is A Cut Above The Rest

There's a lot you might not know about Whole Foods, the supermarket chain that has earned the nickname "Whole Paycheck" (though its store brand, 365, is competitively priced). For example, did you know that most of the world's cheese professionals start at the company? But what you are surely aware of are the company's quality standards, which are applied consistently across all of its products to give customers the most wholesome and sustainably sourced foods possible. Nowhere is this more true than in its meat department, particularly where its ground beef is concerned. This is because, while most mass-produced ground beef can include a mash-up from over 100 cows thereby increasing the contamination risk, Whole Foods' ground beef arrives at its meat department, once-ground in chub packages, with all the beef in that particular package from a single cow.

The beef is then ground again for aesthetic purposes by the stores' in-house butchers before getting placed in the display case. This is a departure from its previous practice of instead grinding down the trimmings from cuts of steak, but because the beef is still derived from one animal, it is no less safe (and no less tasty, either).