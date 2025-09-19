The Ingredient Gordon Ramsay Adds To Pizza Sauce For An English Breakfast Vibe

A full English breakfast delights with its many components all melded together on one plate. Traditionally, the dish comprises the dependable pairing of eggs, cured meats, toast, tomatoes, mushrooms, hashbrowns, and beans. Sure, it's unfair to say any single element carries the team, but the lightly sweet flavor of baked beans undoubtedly adds lots of saucy character to the plate.

In fact, their liquid flavoring is so effective that it can even shine on pizza — a creative addition Gordon Ramsay showcases on his YouTube channel. The chef crafts what starts as a typical marinara sauce, then folds in a dose of baked beans, making sure to mix in more legume than liquid from the can. He doesn't go light on the addition — by the time the sauce is done, Ramsay notes around a third should be beans. Further flavored with additions like vodka, tabasco, and Worcestershire sauce, the pizza sauce's palate evokes a Bloody Mary.

Such a baked bean pizza sauce concept may seem unusual, but the British chef isn't the first to experiment with the format. Simply spooned onto dough and topped with cheese, such a combo makes for a satiating vegetarian meal. In fact, Heinz even released their own packaged frozen rendition of the dish in the U.K. back in 2022. Optionally melded with canned pineapple — an unexpected food that transforms baked beans — and you'll have a pie that makes pizza purists grimace but will leave many other diners delighted.