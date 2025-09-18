The Nostalgic Fast Food Chain That Inspired Costco's Rotisserie Chicken

It seems no Costco run is truly complete without buying one of its rotisserie chickens, which still cost just $4.99. You can pretty much always find a use for the hot, moist, and salty chicken, whether it's to eat as a snack in the parking lot or to meal prep for the following week. Believe it or not, Costco's rotisserie chicken might have never actually made it onto the shelves had it not been for a chain of restaurants headquartered in Massachusetts. Boston Market, which still operates 16 locations across the U.S.,started out as Boston Chicken in 1985. The brand specialized in selling takeaway rotisserie chickens, as well as sides, which made it a convenient stop for busy people on their way home from work who were too tired to cook dinner.

Grocery stores like Costco watched as people who would normally have come in to stores for dinner ingredients instead went to Boston Market for hot, ready-to-eat foods. By 1994, the warehouse chain wanted to lure those hungry customers back, so it began competing against Boston Market's rotisserie chickens with its own hot poultry. These days, Costco's rotisserie chicken is truly a step above the rest. However, Boston Market somehow made it onto our list of the worst chain restaurant chicken pot pies.