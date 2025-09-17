Here's The Easy Way To Tell If Your Butter Has Gone Bad

There are many different kinds of butter out there, and most have a decently long shelf life. This is because the ingredient's high fat content and low water content prevent bacterial growth. But that doesn't mean it's imperishable — like any other dairy product, it will eventually expire. So, how can you tell if your butter has gone bad?

To find out, Food Republic consulted Marissa Stevens, founder and recipe developer at Pinch and Swirl. She revealed, "It's pretty easy to spot butter that's turned or has started to turn by sight and smell." These are the best metrics to use, as expired butter often comes with a terrible taste, and if consumed, it can lead to an upset stomach.

According to Stevens, "The smell test is the most reliable. Fresh butter smells clean and slightly sweet. If it starts to smell sour, metallic, or like the inside of your refrigerator, there's a good chance it's spoiled." In general, we recommend that if your butter doesn't smell right, it's best to avoid it. Another indicator of bad butter is color change. "A dark yellow outer layer with lighter yellow center means the butter has started to oxidize and will taste 'off,'" Stevens added. If your butter has oxidized, that means its fats have reacted with light, oxygen, and heat, causing rancidity that changes the butter's overall flavor and color.