The Most Affordable Cut Of Steak You Can Find At Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's has a reputation for selling some hard-to-find items that sell out quickly once they hit shelves, but the California-based supermarket chain is also great for the basics, like its packed freezer aisle; even its meat department isn't too shabby. Along with specialty items, like pre-marinated chicken thighs and Everything But The Bagel seasoned salmon, TJ's also carries an ever-expanding beef selection, including its most affordable cut of steak: All Natural Shaved Beef Steak.
At just $10.99 per pound (and it's sold in one-pound packages), the shaved steak is not only the cheapest cut of beef that Trader Joe's sells, it's also a real steal. Shaved steak can come from just about any cut of beef — from sirloin to flank steak — but this particular beef comes from the ribeye cut, which is known for being especially tender and flavorful. It's been on Trader Joe's cooler shelves for years now, and it's a particular favorite among customers thanks to its versatility, which suits many different world cuisines.
Many applications for Trader Joe's affordable shaved steak
As mentioned, customers love using TJ's shaved steak for a variety of dishes, including — perhaps most commonly — homemade Philly cheesesteaks, cooked up on the skillet with green peppers and onions, slathered with cheese, and then dropped into hoagie rolls (bonus points if you can source rolls from the same place as any of these Philly cheesesteak hot spots). Trader Joe's shaved steak can also take you to Mexico, as it makes a tender meat filling for quesadillas, tacos, and enchiladas, or it can be served up with charred vegetables and tortillas in fajita form.
The thin-sliced beef is also perfect for many Asian applications as well; its paper-thin width makes it the ideal protein for phở since the super-hot broth will cook it through in no time. It's also suitable for dishes like beef pepper rice, gyūdon, or even bulgogi — really, any Asian dish that requires thin-sliced beef, which are many. TJ's shoppers also cook it up in Japanese curry, as well as use it as part of a homemade hot pot. It can even be marinated and cooked up quickly on a griddle or pan as the meat in a bành mí sandwich.
Trader Joe's has expanded its selection of affordable steak cuts
Adding to its line of affordable steak cuts, Trader Joe's announced in February 2025 that it would begin selling NY strips, ribeyes, and even filet mignon. These premium cuts of beef all derive from pasture-raised cows and are designated Choice grade, just one step below Prime (which is what most good steakhouses serve). Thanks to Trader Joe's, you can add them to your weekly or monthly grocery rotation because the NY strips cost $14.99 per pound, the organic and grass-fed ribeyes are $14.99 for 10 ounces, and the filet $21.99 per pound (and they come two to a container, so one for you, and one to share ... or not).
In comparison, at Walmart, a Choice strip steak will set you back $16.97 per pound (depending on your location), and a ribeye can cost up to $19.94 per pound. The filet mignon is by far the most expensive cut, especially in comparison with the Trader Joe's price, with a comparable steak coming in at $25.82 per pound. And customers are enjoying Trader Joe's new steaks for the most part so far, with one Redditor on an r/steak thread writing, "TBH, their center cut filet is leaps and bounds ahead of any other grocery store pre-packed filet" (per Reddit).