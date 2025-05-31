The Most Affordable Cut Of Steak You Can Find At Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's has a reputation for selling some hard-to-find items that sell out quickly once they hit shelves, but the California-based supermarket chain is also great for the basics, like its packed freezer aisle; even its meat department isn't too shabby. Along with specialty items, like pre-marinated chicken thighs and Everything But The Bagel seasoned salmon, TJ's also carries an ever-expanding beef selection, including its most affordable cut of steak: All Natural Shaved Beef Steak.

At just $10.99 per pound (and it's sold in one-pound packages), the shaved steak is not only the cheapest cut of beef that Trader Joe's sells, it's also a real steal. Shaved steak can come from just about any cut of beef — from sirloin to flank steak — but this particular beef comes from the ribeye cut, which is known for being especially tender and flavorful. It's been on Trader Joe's cooler shelves for years now, and it's a particular favorite among customers thanks to its versatility, which suits many different world cuisines.