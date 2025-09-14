How To Turn Greek Yogurt Into A Dubai Chocolate Delight

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Two of the biggest food trends have been combined to make a filling, sweet treat. While people have been eating protein forever, more companies are finding ways to sneak protein in unexpected places, such as candy bars, pancake mix, and ice creams. On the flip side, you can't go anywhere these days without encountering some variation of the viral Dubai chocolate bar, a chocolate bar that's filled with pistachio cream, shredded crispy phyllo (aka kataifi), and tahini paste. The nutty, chocolatey combo has made its way into cookies, coffees, and even strawberry cups. Now, a TikTok shows us how to use Greek yogurt to hit our protein goals while enjoying that chocolatey, nutty taste.

To make your own version, get 7 ounces (or 1 cup) of Greek, regular, or even non-dairy yogurt as your base. The recipe uses 1 tablespoon of pistachio creme, like this one found on Amazon, but you can experiment using peanut butter or Nutella for the nutty component. Another way to get the pistachio flavor is to swap out the 1 teaspoon of cocoa powder the original recipe calls for with 1 teaspoon of sugar-free pistachio-flavored pudding mix. The crunch factor is also a good place for experimentation. Because kataifi is not the easiest thing to find in grocery stores, there are plenty of recipes that use Rice Krispies to get the pistachio crunch. If you go the pistachio pudding route, you can even try using Kellogg's Cocoa Krispies cereal for a flavorful textural contrast.