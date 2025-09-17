Why The Garlic From Your Garden Looks Yellow And How To Prevent It

Growing garlic takes serious patience — up to 10 months in some cases. But once you finally pull fully matured garlic from the ground, you can slice the cloves in different ways (it affects the taste), turn it into a magical roasted garlic compound butter, or simply use it elevate any dish (roasted garlic and apricot chicken, anyone?) — and suddenly all the waiting feels worth it. However, if you're still in the growing stage and your garlic leaves start to turn a sickly yellow, a few factors could be at play. Dusty Vauters, ATV sprayer manager at MidSouth, explained to Food Republic that it might be due to "inconsistent watering, nitrogen deficiency, pests, or fungal diseases like rust or white rot."

For example, garlic plants that receive too much water might yellow all over, with stems turning squishy. But if you're underwatering, just the tips of the leaves may start to yellow, often curling upward as well. It's important to water consistently — not too often, not too little.

Timing matters, too. According to Vauters, consistent, uniform yellowing early in the season usually points to a nitrogen deficiency. "But it is easily fixable with balanced fertilizer or compost," he said. He added that you can address this issue by applying a nitrogen-rich compost early in the season, preventing the soil from becoming soggy, and mulching heavily to help regulate moisture and temperature. "Check plants regularly for pests or fungal issues and remove affected leaves promptly," he advised.