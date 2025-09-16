Texas Roadhouse Also Owns These 2 Underrated Chains
Texas Roadhouse is best known for its tasty seasoned steaks, its multitude of sides, and those fluffy rolls served with decadent honey cinnamon butter (which fans can also find at Walmart). But what may be lesser known is that the affordable steakhouse also owns two other chains with different concepts.
Similar to Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33 prides itself on serving fresh food made from scratch. However, while the restaurant does serve steaks, its primary focus is on pizzas and burgers, with ten varieties of the former and twelve of the latter. Sandwiches, tacos, salads, and entrees are on the family-friendly menu too, with enough variety to appeal to meat-eaters, pescatarians, and vegetarians. Plus, the sports bar-style spot boasts a drink menu with seven margaritas and over a dozen cocktails alongside draft beers and a few well-known wines. First opened in 2013, the brand has expanded to 52 restaurants and is continuing to grow.
Jagger's, the second of the chains owned by Texas Roadhouse, veers away from the other two restaurants with a quick-service format and a more limited reach with only 15 locations, though it's expanding as well. The commonality that the restaurant does share with Texas Roadhouse is that it has become available overseas, as well, with its opening in South Korea in October 2024. And, like the other two, it also serves up scratch-made meals, though it primarily offers chicken sandwiches, burgers, salads, and chicken tenders with sides that range from fries, tots, and mac and cheese to fruit salad, edamame, and a green salad.
More about Bubba's 33 and Jaggers
Fast food options abound throughout the United States, so an effort at expanding Jaggers seems to indicate that the casual spot can hold its own against the competition, and some reviews reinforce that. In Indiana, where the first location of the chain was opened, Redditors seem mostly positive about the chain, with many favoring the restaurant's tots and chicken (both in sandwich and tender form). One commenter noted, "Fries are great (and I'm not a huge fry person), mac and cheese is delicious, and their seasonal fish sandwich is the best I've had I think," while another mentioned Jagger's affordability in comparison to other similar-style spots.
Meanwhile, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the location of Bubba's 33's flagship restaurant, reviewers are also largely enthusiastic about the restaurant's food and service, with primarily four- and five-star ratings on Yelp. Burgers, po' boys, and pizza garnered the most praise. As for the ambience, reviews were mixed, with some appreciating its adherence to the style of a sports bar, while others commented on the level of noise and how busy it was.
Finally, if you like a side of community service, all three restaurants have that to offer, too. A benchmark of their vision is to give back to the community in various ways, from donations of proceeds to local organizations and targeted fundraisers to supporting troops and feeding those in need. Additionally, sustainability is at the forefront with active initiatives to reduce food waste and limit the consumption of energy.