Texas Roadhouse Also Owns These 2 Underrated Chains

Texas Roadhouse is best known for its tasty seasoned steaks, its multitude of sides, and those fluffy rolls served with decadent honey cinnamon butter (which fans can also find at Walmart). But what may be lesser known is that the affordable steakhouse also owns two other chains with different concepts.

Similar to Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33 prides itself on serving fresh food made from scratch. However, while the restaurant does serve steaks, its primary focus is on pizzas and burgers, with ten varieties of the former and twelve of the latter. Sandwiches, tacos, salads, and entrees are on the family-friendly menu too, with enough variety to appeal to meat-eaters, pescatarians, and vegetarians. Plus, the sports bar-style spot boasts a drink menu with seven margaritas and over a dozen cocktails alongside draft beers and a few well-known wines. First opened in 2013, the brand has expanded to 52 restaurants and is continuing to grow.

Jagger's, the second of the chains owned by Texas Roadhouse, veers away from the other two restaurants with a quick-service format and a more limited reach with only 15 locations, though it's expanding as well. The commonality that the restaurant does share with Texas Roadhouse is that it has become available overseas, as well, with its opening in South Korea in October 2024. And, like the other two, it also serves up scratch-made meals, though it primarily offers chicken sandwiches, burgers, salads, and chicken tenders with sides that range from fries, tots, and mac and cheese to fruit salad, edamame, and a green salad.