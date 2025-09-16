Plant Your Own Cherry Tree The Martha Stewart Way

Martha Stewart's method of planting cherry trees doesn't start in the garden; it starts with picking delicious cherries and eating them at the kitchen table. Once you've eaten the fruit, the pit itself becomes the star of the tree-planting project. The first step is to remove any lingering fruit from the seed, as leftover pulp can attract mold and reduce the chances of sprouting. Washing it thoroughly and drying it completely ensures you have a clean start. From there, the pit needs to be "stratified", which is simply a fancy gardening term for mimicking winter.

In nature, cherry pits fall from the tree, sit in cold soil, and eventually wake up when spring arrives. You can trick the seed into following that timeline by slipping it into a plastic bag with a damp paper towel and keeping it in the refrigerator for about ten to twelve weeks. During that time, the moisture keeps it from drying out while the cold convinces the seed it has been through a long winter's nap. Every few days, peek inside to make sure the towel is still slightly damp.

The process requires a lot of patience, but not a ton of effort, which is part of the reason it's so attractive. And, it's no surprise that Martha endorses this method because her version of gardening is typically about respecting natural rhythms. When stratification is done correctly, the seed is primed and ready for the next stage, carrying with it the possibility of eventually growing into a tree that produces fruit you can enjoy for years to come.