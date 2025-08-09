This Fruit Tree Can Live Up To 400 Years In Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Oh to be a pear tree — any tree in bloom! With kissing bees singing of the beginning of the world!" wrote Zora Neale Hurston in "Their Eyes Were Watching God." The subject? One of the oldest cultivated trees in North America — the pear tree. The European pear is a pretty flowering tree that can live and bear fruit for decades, and, at least in one famous case, hundreds of years in a garden. They usually live between 15 to 50 or so years, depending on climate and care.

The trees reach maturity in five to 10 years and bear fruit at around five years, which will be about 10 to 20 pounds annually, with that amount increasing as the tree ages. They thrive in USDA hardiness zones 5 through 8. This means pear trees can withstand zone 5's average lows of -20 to -15 degrees Fahrenheit all the way up to zone 8's lows of 15 to 20 degrees. Except for extremely hot and cold areas, pear trees can live in most of the continental United States. They prefer full sun, but can survive in partial shade, and they do best in moist soil with good drainage — though, they can thrive in sand or clay, too.

What's probably the most famous European pear tree is rooted in Danvers, Massachusetts, and is known as the Endicott pear tree. Planted in the 1630s, the Endicott pear is a testament to how sturdy and long-lasting European pear trees are. They're easy to cultivate, hardy, and bloom with bursts of dainty white or pink flowers in the spring. With well-known cultivars such as Bartlett, Bosc, and D'anjou, they're some of the world's most popular fruiting trees.