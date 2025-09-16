This Trader Joe's Beef Product Makes The Perfect Cheesesteak
Few grocery stores offer better packaged convenience than Trader Joe's. You can stop by the retailer for must-have summer snacks or one of its beloved frozen meals. And even if you want to cook at home, its butchered offerings make culinary creations easier. For instance, if a sandwich sounds enticing, Trader Joe's offers pre-packaged sliced beef that contains the ideal cut of meat for making cheesesteaks.
Labeled simply as All Natural Shaved Beef Steak, this container is priced at $10.99 a pound. The package contains shaved rib-eye cap — a perfect candidate for tender, flavorful sandwiches. The beef is raised with no antibiotics or hormones and boasts an attractive bright red color, making it a mouthwatering choice for searing.
Thankfully, you won't need a sharp knife to slice steaks yourself. Just get home and head straight to the fun part: sizzling the beef with onions, optional peppers, and cheese. Don't forget to preheat your rolls before piling in the beef mixture — a tasty dinner or lunch cheesesteak comes together that easily.
Use TJ's shaved beef steak in a variety of meals
The product's convenience has caused a stir online. Redditors report using the beef for everything from bulgogi, to beef fried rice, to French dips — all with incredible success. Take inspiration from the internet's enthusiasm and apply it to dishes of your choosing.
For an easy twist, mix up the classic Philly cheesesteak template by trying different combinations of vegetables and bread, all easily found at Trader Joe's. One Reddit user described pairing the beef with "sweet onion, frozen shiitake mushrooms, [and a] frozen pepper medley," all with cheese and sauce on ciabatta. Feel free to sizzle in similar maximalist fashion, tossing in everything from fresh produce like tomatoes or jalapeños, to Trader Joe's frozen Garlic Shiitake Green Beans or Roasted Corn. The cut cooks in just a few minutes, so be mindful of ingredient timing.
And don't forget that shaved steak is also a staple at Asian grocery stores. The cut is a go-to for shabu shabu (Japanese hot pot) and stir-fries, so lean on those flavors to create delicious fusion sandwiches. Add a spoonful of Trader Joe's Gochujang Paste for a sweet-and-spicy kick, or finish the beef with its Thai Style Peanut Dressing. Sandwiched inside one of TJ's loaves, all such cheesesteak variations are bound to be a hit.