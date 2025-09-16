This Trader Joe's Beef Product Makes The Perfect Cheesesteak

Few grocery stores offer better packaged convenience than Trader Joe's. You can stop by the retailer for must-have summer snacks or one of its beloved frozen meals. And even if you want to cook at home, its butchered offerings make culinary creations easier. For instance, if a sandwich sounds enticing, Trader Joe's offers pre-packaged sliced beef that contains the ideal cut of meat for making cheesesteaks.

Labeled simply as All Natural Shaved Beef Steak, this container is priced at $10.99 a pound. The package contains shaved rib-eye cap — a perfect candidate for tender, flavorful sandwiches. The beef is raised with no antibiotics or hormones and boasts an attractive bright red color, making it a mouthwatering choice for searing.

Thankfully, you won't need a sharp knife to slice steaks yourself. Just get home and head straight to the fun part: sizzling the beef with onions, optional peppers, and cheese. Don't forget to preheat your rolls before piling in the beef mixture — a tasty dinner or lunch cheesesteak comes together that easily.