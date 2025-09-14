The Once-Popular '70s Fast Food Chain That Was Taken Over By Del Taco
Across the 20th century, many American fast food chains rose and fell. Too often, outlets that once provided a dependable source of joy and affordable fare swiftly shuttered, all reduced to only faint memories. And for those who enjoyed a crispy taco in the 1970s and '80s, one such enterprise was Naugles Tacos & Burgers.
The chain offered no-frills SoCal-style Mexican fare, famously served out of 24-hour drive-thrus. People came for cheese burritos, taco burgers, taco bowls, and the memorable sauces, which included a sweet red taco sauce or green salsa. And the chain also offered classic fast food offerings — like sundaes and cheeseburgers — rooting it in old-school Americana, too. The food tasted simple, but comforting, usually underlaid by an ample serving of cheese. Not to mention the logistical details amazed: Customers received their meal free if not served within two minutes. Add all these elements together, and it's the perfect amalgamation for a cult favorite.
Indeed, for several decades, Naugles Tacos & Burgers operated successfully. After its founding in 1970, the chain grew to over 200 locations across several states. Then, in 1987, Del Taco merged with the business. Unfortunately, this marked the beginning of the end for the chain, as all locations subsequently closed by 1995 — a business fate mirrored by how Jack In The Box is closing Del Taco locations. Although thankfully for Naugles fans, the story took on a new chapter in the 21st century.
Naugles Tacos & Burgers reopened separately from Del Taco in 2012
For decades, there wasn't a single Naugles Tacos & Burgers location, and the name seemed destined for perennial erasure. Yet that all changed in 2005, when business professional and food blogger Christian Ziebarth made a post reminiscing over the brand. The article attracted other nostalgic fans, building enough momentum for Ziebarth to ask Del Taco to return Naugles items to their menu.
When the inquiry didn't pan out, the enterprising Ziebarth went for an even more ambitious plan: Relaunching the chain himself. And by 2012, he successfully rebooted the venture, with two locations and a food truck currently in operation. It wasn't always smooth-sailing; the road to bringing back this SoCal classic involved some roadblocks. Ziebarth went through a legal battle to reclaim the name and had to carefully reconstruct old classic dishes, using infrequent surviving documentation paired with careful tinkering.
Yet much like Taco Bell's use of sustainable beef, a commitment to fresh ingredients and crowd-favorite recipes paid off. Customers love the 70s styling, as well as nostalgic dishes like the steamed burrito and bun taco. So now, Ziebarth's set on opening even more outlets. It's a heart-warming story reminiscent of Chi-Chi's, another 1970s Mexican chain that came back 20 years after closing. For a taste of the comforting, casual, and nostalgic fare, be sure to swing by one of these revived businesses.