The Once-Popular '70s Fast Food Chain That Was Taken Over By Del Taco

Across the 20th century, many American fast food chains rose and fell. Too often, outlets that once provided a dependable source of joy and affordable fare swiftly shuttered, all reduced to only faint memories. And for those who enjoyed a crispy taco in the 1970s and '80s, one such enterprise was Naugles Tacos & Burgers.

The chain offered no-frills SoCal-style Mexican fare, famously served out of 24-hour drive-thrus. People came for cheese burritos, taco burgers, taco bowls, and the memorable sauces, which included a sweet red taco sauce or green salsa. And the chain also offered classic fast food offerings — like sundaes and cheeseburgers — rooting it in old-school Americana, too. The food tasted simple, but comforting, usually underlaid by an ample serving of cheese. Not to mention the logistical details amazed: Customers received their meal free if not served within two minutes. Add all these elements together, and it's the perfect amalgamation for a cult favorite.

Indeed, for several decades, Naugles Tacos & Burgers operated successfully. After its founding in 1970, the chain grew to over 200 locations across several states. Then, in 1987, Del Taco merged with the business. Unfortunately, this marked the beginning of the end for the chain, as all locations subsequently closed by 1995 — a business fate mirrored by how Jack In The Box is closing Del Taco locations. Although thankfully for Naugles fans, the story took on a new chapter in the 21st century.